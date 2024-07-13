Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Port United Moray Eels win under-10 Kanga Cup in Canberra

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated July 13 2024 - 1:20pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Port United Moray Eels under-10's team has won their division in the 2024 Kanga Cup in Canberra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.