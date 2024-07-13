Port United Moray Eels win under-10 Kanga Cup in Canberra

The Port United Moray Eels under-10's team has won their division in the 2024 Kanga Cup in Canberra.
The Kanga Cup is the largest international youth football tournament in the Southern Hemisphere.
Held annually in July in Canberra, the week-long event is organised by Capital Football, the governing body for football in Canberra, and aims to unite the youth of the world through football.
Port United, coached by Aaron Collier, Adam Jarvis and Anthony Dorahy, went undefeated throughout the tournament, winning five games in the regular pool and then another in the semi-final to reach the final.
In the final match, Port United came from behind to beat Mosman FC 3-2. Mosman scored early, but Port United tied it up by halftime.
"In the second half, we adjusted our game plan and took the lead," coach and manager Aaron Collier said.
With about 10 minutes to go, Mosman equalised, with Port United scoring the winning goal in the final minutes of the game.
Collier said the players were resilient during the game.
"It was a very tight game," he said. "They put a goal on us quite early, but the team really held it together and continued on with the game plan. It was very intense.
"They were a great team, [but Port United] did not stop or give up the entire time."
Charlie Suttle was named MVP in the final.
Throughout the tournament, Port United had some big wins, including a 15-1 victory against Highlands FC Gold and a 10-3 win against Wagga.
As the tournament went on, Collier said the competition got tougher.
"We had some quite easy games early on in the tournament, but as it went on, the teams saw that we were doing quite well and lifted their game so it got harder."
Collier said the win was celebrated with a lot of emotion.
"It was mental. There were tears everywhere. We had all the parents there, they were all crying, and a few of the kids had tears."
The Mid North Coast was well-represented in Canberra, with the U12 Crescent Head Stingrays, U13 Iona Bulls, and the U10, U11, and U13 Mid Coast FC girls also participating in the tournament.
In a memorable moment, the Iona team had the opportunity to meet with Australia's Governor-General, Sam Mostyn.
The teams showed up to support Port United in the final.
"To have them there cheering us on the entire game was really special," Collier said.
