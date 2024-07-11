Kenny's surf report: the journey of surfing and bodyboarding in Port Macquarie

In the early days of the '60s, we all taught each other how to surf and had to learn quickly; otherwise, it was a long swim with no leg rope.
There was always a lot of banter on the beach afterwards but also words of encouragement.
By the late '60s, board clubs started to pop up, and soon after that, competitions were held locally.
We would travel to other surf spots like Crescent Head and Newcastle, mostly to learn what other surfers were doing and what new boards were being made.
Moving forward, we now have two surf schools in Port Macquarie: the original Port Macquarie Surf School and Soul Surfers, both of which have talented junior programs for all levels of surfing and for the not-so-young as well.
In the late '80s, Port Macquarie Bodyboarding was formed, mainly with a lot of help from the Eppelstun family, which helped put Port Macquarie at the forefront of bodyboarding in Australia, especially when their son Michael won Port Macquarie's first bodyboarding world title in 1993.
Bodyboarding in Port fell into a slight decline between 2010 and 2015, but recently, with the help of a great committee, it has come on in leaps and bounds over the last five years.
This year, they now have 30 juniors, and the club is looking very healthy moving forward.
Next week, I have a surprise for the readers. I am going to interview a Port Macquarie legend bodyboarder, so look forward to that.
Conditions this week: There will be a consistent swell around the 1.6-2 metre range, with winds mostly from the SW-W at 10-15 knots, with the odd gust up to 20 knots.
Tides will be low in the early morning, around 0.5-0.6 meters, and steady, with highs on the lower side of 1.4-1.7 metres around lunchtime.
Water temperature should be steady around 18-19 degrees, and with a bit of luck, we should have some sunny mornings to greet us.
So, just to finish, we all love to surf. From the ageing veteran like myself to the young kids out having a go, it is great to see the younger generations getting out there.
It is important that if you see someone struggling in the conditions, do a surf check and help look out for one another in the water.
Safe surfing, all.
