Celebrating Indigenous culture at Wauchope's NAIDOC Family Fun Day

People of all ages celebrated the rich history and culture of the Birpai people at the Hastings NAIDOC Family Fun Day on Thursday, July 11.
The family-friendly event was held in Wauchope to celebrate Indigenous identity.
The theme for this year's NAIDOC Week is Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud & Proud and aims to honour the enduring strength and vitality of First Nations culture.
The theme honours the enduring strength and vitality of First Nations culture - with fire a symbol of connection to Country, each other, and traditions.
The Family Fun Day included a range of fun activities for the whole family including cultural performances, stalls, music and entertainment, workshops, barbeque lunch, reptile display and a petting zoo.
The event was organised by the Hastings NAIDOC Committee and got underway with a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony.
Held across the country from July 7-14 2024, NAIDOC Week celebrates and recognises the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
