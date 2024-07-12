Shark fever is a family trait

My dad has always been a die-hard Cronulla Sharks fan.
In 2016 we were lucky enough to get him tickets to the NRL Grand Final in Sydney and he got to see his team win their first and only (so far) premiership win against the Melbourne Storm.
In February when I heard the Sharks were going to be taking on the Gold Coast Titans in Coffs Harbour later in the season, I knew I had to get tickets.
And on Friday, July 5 my parents and I met at the C.ex International Stadium for the Round 18 game.
Over 8000 enthusiastic fans decked out mainly in blue, black and white lined up from 3pm for the 6pm game.
It was my first time attending an NRL game in person.
The atmosphere of seeing sport live is always such a different experience than watching it on a screen and there were some pretty passionate fans in attendance. One young boy sitting in front of us even had a special haircut for the game - the outline of a shark on the side of his head.
The temperamental weather on the night didn't dampen the spirits of fans, with the near-capacity crowd braving the rain showers to see the Sharks take to the field.
While it was a disappointing loss for the Sharks, it was a fun experience and being there in the crowd was great.
Now I just have to decide whether I want to visit Sin City again and get tickets to the NRL in Las Vegas next year when the Sharks take on the Panthers.
I'm starting to follow in my dad's footsteps as an avid Sharks fan.
Ruby Pascoe
Senior Journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.