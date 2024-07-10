What's biting: School is out and fishing is on for the Mid North Coast

The July school holidays are here, and the Mid North Coast is ready for an epic fishing adventure.
The weather has cleared, and the rivers, beaches, and offshore waters are jam-packed with fish.
The Hastings River is a fantastic option for anglers of all skill levels.
Try your luck at the break walls or coal wall for luderick, some exceeding a kilo.
Mulloway enthusiasts have caught some great-sized fish in the same locations, with large soft plastics working best.
Flathead action is also hot, with hard-bodied lures being particularly successful.
If you prefer beach fishing, cast a line at Oxley or Lighthouse Beach for delicious bream and tailor.
Pipis are a reliable bait option, but feel free to experiment with lures as well.
Rock fishing enthusiasts are also having success with drummer and tailor, particularly around the popular local ledges.
Offshore, kingfish have been caught on the deeper reefs with live bait being the most effective option.
You might also encounter mulloway and pearl perch in these areas.
Be mindful of leather jackets, which have been reported in the past week.
Closer in, the winter snapper season is in full swing, with anglers catching plenty of fish using both soft plastics and bait.
Further south, the Camden Haven offers consistent tailor action, especially during evening sessions on the beaches around Lake Cathie and Dunbogan.
Due to the cooler water temperatures, target drummer, tailor, and school mulloway by fishing the southern rock ledges around Perpendicular Point, Camden Haven and Diamond Head.
Offshore, enjoy an excellent snapper season with trophy fish caught on soft plastics.
Kingfish, pearl perch, and a variety of mixed reef species are also likely to join the party.
The Macleay region also boasts great fishing opportunities.
The river is still producing good-sized bream off the breakwalls, with the occasional flathead.
Offshore anglers targeting the deeper reefs off South West Rocks have enjoyed success catching snapper, tuskfish, and kingfish.
However, be aware of large leather jackets reported in the area.
With recent local boating incidents, a reminder to all anglers to prioritise safety.
Always wear a life jacket, check the weather conditions and tides before heading out on the water.
