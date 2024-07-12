Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Freemasons pass $100,000 milestone in support of children with cancer

By Staff Reporters
July 13 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Freemasons from the Hastings and Manning, along with Masonicare, the official charity of Freemasons NSW and ACT, donated $21,000 in support of local children with cancer this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.