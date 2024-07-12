Breakers turning wet weather woes into positives ahead of Blues clash

Amid a wet weather-disrupted season, Port City Breakers coach Tim Donovan has found some positives to take from the challenges.
"It has been disruptive, but at the same time, the guys have been able to rest," Donovan said. "From our point of view, it's worked in our favour. We've now got a few players returning from injuries."
Among the returning players are Chris Piper and Dane Perry, who will bolster Port City's forward pack.
"It's going to be a tough clash against Wauchope," Donovan said. "We're looking forward to the game on the weekend. We know it's going to be a tough game."
The Breakers are currently sitting in sixth place on the Group 3 Rugby League ladder and need to string a few wins together to make the finals.
Reflecting on the team's performance this season, Donovan said the team has been "good in patches".
"But then, we've allowed lapses in concentration during the game that other teams were able to take advantage of," he said.
"We are trying to work on our consistency in the game, and it's something we need to address each week. I feel we're improving, not only as a team but as a club as a whole."
As the season moves into its second half, Donovan is calling on the senior players to step up and lead by example.
"Results-wise, I'm not too focused on a win or a loss; it's more about effort. If the effort is there in the playing squad, then I think we've reached our target."
In light of recent disruptions, Group 3 has announced an extension of the competition by one week, with the grand final now set for Saturday, September 28.
This decision follows a near-washout of games last weekend (July 6-7), when only one fixture went ahead - the Macleay Valley and Forster-Tuncurry clash at Verge Street Oval in Kempsey.
Donovan said he supports the extension.
"We don't have the player depth to do a midweek game and then play on the weekend, so I'm all for the comp being pushed back a little."
The Breakers are set to face the Wauchope Blues at Port Regional Stadium on Saturday, July 13, with hopes of carrying the momentum from their rested and revitalised squad into the clash.
