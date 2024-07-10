Community encouraged to learn more about the region's future water supply

Residents are encouraged to provide feedback on one of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's (PMHC) biggest projects over the next decade.
Through the Cowarra Water Supply Scheme, PMHC is proactively planning for an increased demand for drinking water, to ensure there is capacity to continue providing safe and secure water for residents.
There will be two drop-in sessions held at PMHC on Tuesday, July 16 from 3.30pm to 4pm and a second session from 6pm to 7.30pm.
PMHC group manager Utilities Planning and Design, Cameron Hawkins, said the Cowarra Water Supply Scheme drop-in sessions will provide key details to the community about these projects moving forward.
"Next week's sessions will allow interested members of our community the opportunity to hear from and meet with council staff to learn more about this important project and the role it will play in servicing our region's future water needs," he said.
"We encourage residents to familiarise themselves with the project by heading to the NSW Government Planning Portal or Council's website ahead of Tuesday's sessions."
Due to the Hastings' growing population, plans were finalised in 2023 for a major upgrade of the region's water supply and wastewater treatment plants.
The Cowarra Water Supply Scheme will help cater to the region's rapidly growing population, ensuring water security and providing stable wastewater infrastructure into the future.
"With both the existing Port Macquarie Wastewater Treatment Plant and water supply network at capacity we need to make significant investment in critical water and sewer infrastructure now, so that we are well prepared to service our region's future," Mr Hawkins said in 2023.
"These schemes will provide servicing for over 7000 additional homes across the LGA and will also indirectly cater for an additional 3000 dwellings via in-fill development within Port Macquarie."
The estimated completion of the project is 2027.
The NSW Government is now exhibiting the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the project, with feedback open until July 30.
Submissions are encouraged by visiting the NSW Planning Portal website. Or visit the council's website here.
