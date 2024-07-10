Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wauchope Thunder juniors achieve big dreams as mascots for Welsh team

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated July 10 2024 - 5:14pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A little club fulfilled big dreams when Wauchope Thunder rugby union juniors got the chance to be mascots for Wales in their match against the Wallabies on July 6, 2024

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.