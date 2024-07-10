Wauchope Thunder juniors achieve big dreams as mascots for Welsh team

A little club fulfilled big dreams when Wauchope Thunder rugby union juniors got the chance to be mascots for Wales in their match against the Wallabies on July 6, 2024
Rugby Australia invited the club to send 23 junior players to join the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, where they also witnessed the Wallabies' 25-16 victory.
Initially, the juniors were supposed to accompany the Wallabies, but due to a last-minute switch, they ended up with the Welsh team.
"There was another group of kids there, and they swapped them around," Wauchope Thunder Rugby Union Club president Marc Minor said.
"Our team walked out with the Welsh, which was even more amazing for them because they were standing in front of the big Welshmen who were singing their national anthem with all their heart."
Minor said the experience left the kids in awe.
"Bewilderment would be the best word," he said. "There were 36,000 people there, with choirs and fireworks. The kids were amazed."
The young players also attended a rugby clinic with the Wahroonga Rugby Union Tigers, adding another highlight to their unforgettable experience.
Minor said he was proud of the club and community.
"The wonderful support from Rugby Australia and NSW Rugby Union, and the great support from the Wauchope community, really stood out," he said.
"The Wauchope community came together to help raise the money required for the kids to get there, which was really special.
"A special mention also goes out to Wauchope Thunder Junior Club president Ben Nolan and the club volunteers who did a lot of the groundwork to get the kids there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.