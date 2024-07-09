Funding boost for Crown reserves across the Oxley Electorate

Beechwood Recreation Reserve is set for an upgrade, with $25,000 in funding allocated to upgrade the facilities.
The funding has been awarded under the Crown Reserve Improvement Fund (CRIF) which supports repairs, maintenance and improvements on Crown reserves.
The $25,000 will be used to upgrade the septic system at the reserve.
The Oxley Electorate received a total of $791,977 under the CRIF.
The projects in the Port Macquarie-Hastings and Macleay regions are:
The CRIF 2023-24 offered funding for 144 projects totalling $14,578 million to maintain and upgrade facilities and reserves on government-owned land.
