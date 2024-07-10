Teens triumph: Hastings Valley team named Junior Netball state title champs

Hastings Valley Netball Association (HVNA) can table yet another win at the State Titles with the u14s team finishing the 2024 HART Junior State Titles as the division 2 champions.
Fresh after their success at the Senior State Titles, HVNA representative teams for the u12s, u13, and u14s travelled to Sydney to complete with other junior teams from across New South Wales from Saturday July 6 to Monday July 8.
It was a successful three days for the u14s team who won 15 of their 17 games.
Other teams also did well with the u13s placing 14th in their division.
The u12s ended up placed 10th overall in their division, a goal that their coach Jodie Burge was hoping to achieve.
"My team's got a lot of ability," Burge said.
"They're competitive."
Burge also coached the u13s last year who are now the u14s team.
"From last year when I had them, they've improved out of site this year," she said.
For many players, it was their first time ever competing in a state titles competition.
"You can tell them so much but it's not until that first whistle blows [that they get] the intensity of everything," Burge said.
"It's just the most intense competition that they'll ever experience and its so great."
In the lead up to the event, u12s co-captain Tallow Eady said she was pretty nervous but also very excited for her first state titles.
"I just think it's going to be very fun and very challenging with the three days of games," she said prior to the titles.
"I think we'll go alright.
"We'll have a good crack at it."
HVNA president Linda Dewberry said overall she hopes that players had a great carnival.
"It's not just a carnival, it's an experience I guess," she said.
"We've all got a lot of energy and effort into it..."
The teams didn't let wet weather get in the way of their preparation for the State Titles, using the local club house and the new PCYC facilities to train.
In the lead up to the event, Dewberry said that the team make ups were different for the HVNA this year.
"There's quite a few changes in the u13s and u14s and I guess it depends on what changes are made for other associations as well," she said.
"We've all got a lot of energy and effort into it so you don't go down there to lose."
