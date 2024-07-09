Coach says Dolphins will be 'battle-tested' as they face tough road to finals

The Port Macquarie Dolphins men's basketball team is facing a tough road to the Waratah League finals, but coach Nick Prior believes that the challenging journey will leave the team "battle-tested" and ready for anything.
After a narrow 79-91 loss to the Hills Hornets at home over the weekend, the Dolphins currently sit in eighth place on the ladder and need to climb two spots to make the finals.
Prior said it was a disappointing result against the Hill Hornets.
"It was pretty unfortunate as we probably played one of our better defensive games for the most part, but we probably just didn't shoot the ball well enough to win," he said.
"This loss is doubly disappointing as they were a team we're contesting a finals spot with.
"When you lose games to those sort of teams, you're obviously going down the run of the ladder. It's not done and dusted, but it's becoming more difficult."
With five games left, the schedule isn't easy, featuring matches against Hornsby, Newcastle, Wagga, Canberra, and the undefeated Tamworth.
Prior said the team cannot afford to drop any more games.
"If we do start dropping more games, we are in a position where we have to depend on other teams losing," he said.
"This was definitely one game that we pencilled in as a bit of a must-win and that's why there's an extra layer of disappointment with this loss.
"Every game from now until the end of the season is pretty much a must-win."
Even if the finals become unattainable, Prior said there's still plenty to play for.
"We still want to make sure we're closing out the season and playing as positively as we can. That's all we can control at the moment."
Prior said the final five games will show the character of the team.
"The boys remained resilient and optimistic after the loss, which was the main thing," he said.
"This is the time where we get to see the team character that we want to build on. This is how you grow, through adversity. You don't grow when the going's good."
Despite the challenges, Prior said the Dolphins' journey remains positive.
"The positive that we're holding on to is that if we are fortunate to make finals, we know we've had a gruelling road to get there so they will be battle-tested.
"If we don't, we will be comfortable that we have given it our all."
