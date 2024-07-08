Child abuse material charge withdrawn against Dongdingalong man

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions (CDPP) has withdrawn a charge against a Dongdingalong man accused of accessing child abuse material.
Robert Andrew Bolding, 47, had previously been charged with using a carrier service to access child abuse material between 10.32am and 1.02pm on January 4, 2023.
But that charge was withdrawn by CDPP and granted by Magistrate Georgina Darcy in the Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, July 4.
The charge had previously made the case both a strictly indictable matter and Commonwealth matter.
Now that it has been withdrawn, police prosecutors will take over the case as the Commonwealth will no longer be involved.
Bolding is still facing eight charges for failing to comply with his reporting obligations under the Child Protection (Offenders Registration) Act 2000 which included allegedly having a number of social media accounts under various names including Jack Jones, Steven Winston and Robert Bolding.
Bolding's lawyer asked for an adjournment for further instructions.
Bolding, who is currently in custody, will have his case next appear in the Port Macquarie Local Court on July 24, 2024.
