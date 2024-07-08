Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

'Stand in solidarity': celebrating rich history and culture this NAIDOC Week

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated July 8 2024 - 11:49am, first published 11:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A week celebrating the rich history, culture and stories of the Birpai people got underway on Monday, July 8 with the official NAIDOC Week flag-raising ceremony at Town Green.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.