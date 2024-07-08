'Stand in solidarity': celebrating rich history and culture this NAIDOC Week

A week celebrating the rich history, culture and stories of the Birpai people got underway on Monday, July 8 with the official NAIDOC Week flag-raising ceremony at Town Green.
The ceremony was led by NAIDOC committee member and Bearlay Aboriginal Interagency mentor, Donna Harper.
"It's amazing to see such amazing support from Port Macquarie this year for NAIDOC Week," she said.
The theme for this year's NAIDOC Week is Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud & Proud and aims to honour the enduring strength and vitality of First Nations culture.
"This year's theme is ensuring we have a voice and that we all work towards a better world where we are kind to one another and accept the knowledge that our ancestors have instilled in us," Ms Harper said.
Aunty Rhonda Radley spoke at the ceremony and said it's important to remember the people who have gone before us. She also spoke of the importance of recognising First Nations people's history.
"I did grow up with a little bit of shame around culture because I didn't see it," she said. "Big changes are coming because we've got the fire and we're passing that down to our young ones."
"Us adults need to make sure we've got wood there to keep the fire burning. It's time for us to pass down our knowledge."
Chairperson of Bearlay Aboriginal Interagency Chontell Burns and co-chairperson Kiah Archibald spoke of this year's NAIDOC theme.
"The theme celebrates our own uniting spirit of our communities and invites all to stand in solidarity and to find the voices that have long been silenced," Ms Burns said.
Port Macquarie-Hastings councillor Adam Roberts also spoke at the ceremony and said NAIDOC Week is an important event for the community.
"The theme honours the enduring strength and vitality of First Nations culture," he said. "Aboriginal culture continues to strengthen and enrich the community."
To find out about NAIDOC Week events in the Hastings, visit their Facebook page.
