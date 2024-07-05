Three men charged following investigation into alleged firearm theft

Three men have been charged as part of an investigation into rural firearm theft in Port Macquarie.
In May 2024, detectives attached to State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad - with the assistance of Mid North Coast Police District - established Strike Force Racewyn to investigate the alleged theft of firearms from regional properties in the Port Macquarie area.
As part of investigations, detectives - with assistance from State Crime Command's Raptor Squad - executed six Firearm Prohibition Order (FPO) compliance checks in the Wauchope, Laurieton, Port Macquarie, Bomaderry, West Kempsey and Glebe areas between Tuesday, July 2 and Thursday, July 4, 2024.
During the searches detectives located and seized a tool allegedly used to remove firearm serial numbers, a crossbow, firearm parts that police believe belong to stolen guns, electronic devices, a taser, firearm ammunition, shotgun cartridges, a rifle bag and over 1.6kg of cannabis.
On Tuesday, July 2 detectives arrested a 20-year-old man at a West Kempsey property and a 21-year-old man was arrested after attending Kempsey Police Station the same day.
The younger man was taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was charged with supply prohibited drug, possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, fire firearm in or near public place and contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO domestic.
The older man was charged with six counts of steal firearm or imitation firearm, supply firearm to person unauthorised to posses it, enter dwelling with intent to steal, possess unregistered firearm or prohibited firearm and not keep firearm safely.
Both men were refused bail and appeared before Kempsey Local Court on Wednesday, July 3.
As part of the ongoing operation, strike force detectives executed a search warrant on a Wauchope property on Wednesday, July 3 locating and seizing shotgun cartridges.
The occupant, a 27-year-old man, was arrested and issued a court attendance notice for allegedly possessing the ammunition. He will appear in court at a later date.
Detective Superintendent John Watson, Commander of the Drug and Firearms Squad, said these seizures should serve as a reminder to all firearms holders to secure their firearms.
"The majority of these firearms were allegedly stolen from vacant properties in the Port Macquarie area, with the majority from unsecured properties," he said.
"It's vital for the safety of the NSW community that firearm owners secure their weapons, especially if they are away from their property for a long period of time."
Investigations under strike force Racewyn continue.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
