Tacking Point SLSC named Club of the Year at Mid North Coast awards

Tacking Point Lighthouse Surf Life Saving Club has been named Club of the Year at the annual Newcastle Permanent Awards of Excellence for Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast Branch.
Held at Tacking Point SLSC on Saturday, June 29, the event celebrated the hard work of volunteers from eight clubs along the Mid North Coast.
The club's dedication throughout the 2023/24 season was recognised, with several members also taking home individual honours.
Mick Lang was named Coach of the Year, and Leanne Hatherly was recognised as Official of the Year.
Other notable awards included Andrew Griffin as Rookie of the Year and Alex Fisher as Training Officer of the Year.
Port Macquarie SLSC also had a standout night.
The Orcas Mens U19s Surf Boat Crew won the Bill Balkin Memorial Award for Surf Boat Point Score, and Raelene Myers was a double winner, taking home the Bob 'Beaurepaire' Smith Memorial Award for Outstanding Competitor and Masters Athlete of the Year.
Ethan Maher was named Young Athlete of the Year, and the Orcas Under 19s Surf Boat Crew was honored as the Surf Sports Team of the Year.
Camden Haven SLSC had its share of accolades too, with Nicole Crowe receiving the Ray Agland OAM Memorial Award for Administrator of the Year and Tony Worton named Patrol Captain of the Year.
Ewan McAllister from Tacking Point SLSC won the Dennis O'Sullivan and Ken Wilson Award for Youth Lifesaver.
The event, attended by Life Members Bruce Caldwell, Ken Corbett, Rod McDonagh, Gary Hawkins, Kim Rayner, and Paul Rayner, highlighted the efforts of surf life saving volunteers.
Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast President Rod McDonagh praised the volunteers.
"It was great to celebrate another successful season for our eight clubs," he said.
"As branch president, I am extremely proud of our members and the resilience they have to keep on giving, not only on the beaches but in the wider community."
The evening also saw Dave Moore of Tacking Point SLSC named Volunteer of the Year and Chris Sexton, also from Tacking Point, winning the Chalkie Bob Smith OAM Lifesaver of the Year.
Toby Hall from Wauchope-Bonny Hills SLSC received a highly commended mention in the same category.
Many of these award winners will represent the Mid North Coast at the Surf Life Saving New South Wales State Awards in August,
