Trial date set for truck driver accused of accessing child abuse material

A trial date has been set for a Port Macquarie truck driver facing charges relating to accessing child abuse material.
Raymond Leonard Skinner, 62, appeared in Port Macquarie Local Court via video link before Magistrate Georgina Darcy on Thursday, July 4.
The accused truck driver, who is in custody, remained silent for most of the court proceedings as Magistrate Darcy explained to him what was to happen next in his matter.
Skinner was arrested at his home in Port Macquarie last year by strike force detectives investigating the alleged live-streaming of child abuse material.
He was previously charged with six counts of using a carriage service to access child abuse material on several dates in 2023.
He was also charged with two counts of possessing bestiality material.
But in court on July 4, a number of previous charges were withdrawn with only three remaining.
Skinner's lawyer Angela Cheng told the court her client pleaded guilty to:
The defence also told the court Skinner would plead not guilty to using a carriage service to access child abuse material between 5.33pm and 6.13pm on August 1, 2023.
His trial will take place at Downing Centre District Court on July 31, 2024.
