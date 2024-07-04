Kenny's surf report: sand on the move at Port Macquarie's Town Beach

Sometimes stories just come out of the blue, whether it be a little bit of sleuthing, or just chatting to other surfers or people connected to the sea.
As you know I go to Town Beach every Tuesday to get an overall report from the lifesavers.
We all know that Town Beach is our iconic surfing location but this week after chatting to Mitch Atherton, a lifeguard at Town Beach, said to me that his mate had sent him an aerial photo of the breakwall and bar area.
If you look closely, you can see an umbrella line area of sand stretching from North Beach out to Middles over to Flaggies and down through Chickens. This may just give you a better understanding of waves we have had over the past four weeks.
With no major river flow from floods for the last four and half years, sand has moved mainly with the tide surges, especially when we get the king tides, and it continues to build up at Middles and to the right of Middles as you're facing out to the sea.
It is only when you get a large swell that the sand moves slowly down through Chickens to the breakwall.
I must say it is nice to walk out to Flaggies with sand out all the way and not have to negotiate the rocks, especially on the dark early mornings.
This week looks good and challenging with swell increasing from 1.2-3 metres from the SE over the weekend and then falling back to 1.2-1.4 metres from Monday.
Winds will be from the South with SE winds kicking in after the weekend.
Tides will be lower early in the morning 0.4-0.5 metres with high tides mid-morning varying from 1.2-1.9 metres.
The water temperature will sit around 19 degrees. Overall, there should be reasonable waves on all beaches from North Haven to Plomer, keep a sharp eye on swell and tides and if it looks too big for you, it probably is not for you.
On a lighter note, Tuesday morning Huddo sent out the boys for a pre-school surf and when four dolphins appeared the word "shark" was yelled out by a couple of the boys. Bobby and I corrected them and told them they were dolphins.
It did cross my mind that if a shark alarm went off though, it may have thinned the surf break for us older boys.
Safe surfing all.
