Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kenny's surf report: sand on the move at Port Macquarie's Town Beach

By Columnist Ken Little
July 5 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sometimes stories just come out of the blue, whether it be a little bit of sleuthing, or just chatting to other surfers or people connected to the sea.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.