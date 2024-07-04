Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie sheriffs walk off the job over 'staffing crisis, poor pay'

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated July 4 2024 - 2:08pm, first published 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Macquarie sheriffs walked off the job on Thursday morning, July 4 over a staffing crisis and poor pay.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.