Port Macquarie sheriffs walk off the job over 'staffing crisis, poor pay'

Port Macquarie sheriffs walked off the job on Thursday morning, July 4 over a staffing crisis and poor pay.
The industrial action, which lasted two hours, had a severe impact on the court's ability to function.
Local sheriffs joined their colleagues from Gosford to the Queensland border.
Courthouses in Kempsey, Wachope, Taree, Forster and Gloucester were also affected by the strike on Thursday morning.
Public Service Association (PSA) industrial officer Ben James said it's "quite extraordinary" that sheriffs took this action.
"I think our members felt like they had no choice in the matter," he said.
"We've waited years for a business case... to support a higher remuneration for our members."
Sheriffs enforce orders issued by the NSW Local, District and Supreme Courts, the High Court, the Federal Court and Family Court.
Their security duties involve maintaining the security of court complexes, many of which have airport-style perimeter security and scanning to ensure the safety of judges, magistrates, lawyers and the public.
There are over 300 sheriffs across the state attached to over 170 courthouses.
Port Macquarie Courthouse was closed until 10.30am, with 44 NSW courthouses affected by the strike.
"Unfortunately we felt like we had no choice today but to take this action," Mr James said.
PSA general secretary Stewart Little said they've been "ignored" for over two years.
"In mid-2022 there was an agency restructure and the senior leadership of the Office of the Sheriff got a significant pay bump," he said.
"In 2023 there was a review of sheriffs' pay but the report was never released under 'cabinet in confidence'."
Mr Little said sheriffs are highly trained in what can be risky and stressful work.
"Sheriffs need a solid pay bump to reflect the dangerous work they do," he said. "Sheriffs put their lives on the line in courthouses to make sure judges, lawyers and members of the public are safe."
Mr James said members are "undervalued, understaffed and underpaid".
