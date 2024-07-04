Marine Rescue Port Macquarie volunteers recognised for 'harrowing' rescue

Volunteers from Marine Rescue Port Macquarie have been recognised for their efforts during a harrowing rescue in October 2023.
The 10 volunteers were honoured with significant awards by Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell during a ceremony at the Westport Club on Wednesday night, July 3.
Commissioner's Citations were presented to eight volunteers for their role during a late-night rescue mission off Port Macquarie's coast on October 16, 2023.
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie radio operators received a MAYDAY call from the skipper of a 12-metre yacht with two people on board just after 8pm when the vessel became disabled with a broken boom followed by engine and communications failure.
Unit commander Greg Davies said a volunteer crew was deployed to assist the sailors who were located five nautical miles (nine kilometres) off Port Macquarie.
"Conditions deteriorated during the rescue mission with our crew enduring 107km/h wind gusts on four to five-metre seas," he said.
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie skipper Leonard Smart said the five-and-a-half-hour rescue mission was one of the most difficult he has been involved in.
"When we first went out the conditions weren't that bad, but it was very dark," he said. "Within half an hour the conditions deteriorated and it was really tough going."
Mr Smart said by the time the crew got out to sea, the vessel in distress had also lost steering.
"They started taking on water and they started to panic a bit then. We reassured that we were going to get them home," he said.
"Half the Marine Rescue crew succumbed to the conditions, it was very messy out on the deck."
Almost nine months after the challenging rescue, Commissioner Barrell presented the Port Macquarie 30 crew of skipper Leonard Smart, leading crew Rob Britten and crew members David Withers, Warren Gowing, Bruce Lee and Michael Ranson-Smith along with radio operator Brooke Mason and duty watch officer Ian Pascoe with Commissioner's Citations.
"The courage and selfless dedication of the volunteers involved in this challenging and successful rescue mission is greatly appreciated and deserving of a Commissioner's Citation," he said.
"The skill and commitment of our volunteers to respond at any time of day or night and often in extremely challenging conditions is testament to their dedication to the communities they serve."
Long-serving volunteers Keith Reichenbach and Trish Hallett were also acknowledged last night with the pair receiving a Commissioner's Citation for Service.
"Keith and Trish have a combined 28 years of service with the Port Macquarie unit and continually go above and beyond, always putting others first," Commissioner Barrell said.
Mr Smart said he's proud of the crew who successfully completed the rescue.
"We're just there to save lives on the water and we don't do this to receive awards, but the crew did so well and they really deserve it," he said.
