Whats biting: rough seas, calm alternatives for fishing this week

The Mid North Coast is in for a week of challenging weather, with strong southerly winds and swells reaching up to three meters.
This makes offshore fishing difficult and potentially dangerous.
Remember, safety is always the top priority. Always check the latest weather reports before heading out and never take unnecessary risks.
But don't despair, anglers. The rivers and coastline offer exciting opportunities for those willing to adjust their plans.
While luderick activity has slowed in the lower reaches of the Hastings River, the breakwalls are still worth exploring with green weed or sea cabbage bait.
Bream fishing has improved significantly, with Limeburners Creek offering good catches using fresh yabbies and mullet gut.
Flathead remain consistent between Settlement Point and Rawdon Island.
Lures and whitebait are effective options for these tasty fish.
With calmer conditions on the horizon, expect an increase in offshore kingfish.
Live bait will be your best bet for these hard fighters.
Snapper are still biting, and lures are attracting the bigger ones.
For those seeking calmer waters, don't overlook rock and beach fishing in protected areas.
Point Plomer and Queens Head have produced impressive drummer catches, while early morning bream fishing near the lighthouse has been decent.
Camden Haven offers some exciting options this week. Drummer are thriving at Perpendicular Point, with impressive catches reported recently.
Rock fishermen even enjoyed a surprise encounter with longtail tuna.
Once the weather calms, expect good snapper action on the inshore reefs.
Try soft plastics and vibes to tempt these bottom feeders.
In the Macleay this week some great sized bream are being caught off the local wharfs and rock structures, with the occasional flathead joining the haul.
Offshore anglers venturing out from South West Rocks have been rewarded with impressive catches of snapper, pearl perch, and tuskfish.
Safety is always the top priority when fishing. Never let your excitement cloud your judgment. Here are some key safety tips:
