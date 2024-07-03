Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Doggy's Day Out: get ready for a tail-wagging good time in Port Macquarie

By Staff Reporters
July 3 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dog owners in Port Macquarie are encouraged to bring their furry friends to a new pawsome event, organised by RSPCA NSW's Port Macquarie Volunteer Branch.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.