Doggy's Day Out: get ready for a tail-wagging good time in Port Macquarie

Dog owners in Port Macquarie are encouraged to bring their furry friends to a new pawsome event, organised by RSPCA NSW's Port Macquarie Volunteer Branch.
The Doggy's Day Out event will take place on July 7 at Oxley Oval, with activities starting at 9am.
For an entry fee of $5 per dog, participants can enjoy a day of games, market stalls, raffles, and various competitions.
"We are excited to bring people together to celebrate the dogs in our wonderful community," RSPCA NSW Port Macquarie Branch volunteer, Jackie said.
"We are grateful for the support shown by so many people and local businesses, and we hope that you can join us for an unforgettable morning with our dogs."
The event features a lineup of fun competitions for everyone to participate in, including:
All proceeds will help further the efforts of the RSPCA NSW Port Macquarie Volunteer Branch, who continue to give invaluable support to local people and their pets.
By providing subsidised desexing and emergency financial assistance programs for pet owners in need, the branch helps prevent unwanted litters and improves animal welfare in the community.
For more information about the event, interested parties can contact portmacquariebranch@rspcansw.org.au or visit the RSPCA NSW Port Macquarie Volunteer Branch Facebook page.
