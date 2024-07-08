Bonza loss poses potential 'significant consequences' for tourism sector

The news of Mid North Coast-born budget carrier Bonza being permanently grounded could leave Port Macquarie's tourism boom up in the air.
Creditors decided to wind up the low-cost airline at a meeting on Tuesday, July 2 with administrators Hall Chadwick, after failing to secure a buyer.
The idea to start the affordable airline was born on the Mid North Coast 15 years ago.
Tim Jordan and his wife Simone had returned to Australia after working for a low-cost carrier in the Philippines.
They stood on the verandah of their Urunga home, saw a plane and realised many people in their community couldn't afford to fly.
So began the journey to make domestic air travel, especially in regional centres, available to the many and not the few.
Speaking to the Port Macquarie News in 2023, Mr Jordan said it was "now or never for Bonza".
Bonza launched in early 2023 as a low-cost competitor to major players Qantas and Virgin.
The first Bonza plane touched down at Port Macquarie Airport on March 21, 2023. The first passengers from Melbourne arrived on May 4 of the same year.
The Port Macquarie-Melbourne route opened more tourism opportunities for the Mid North Coast.
Greater Port Macquarie Tourism Association president Janette Hyde said it was "fantastic" that Bonza chose Port Macquarie as a destination.
"It certainly had an impact on people coming from Victoria," she said. "It was really sad that it all came to pass the way it did."
Mrs Hyde said she hopes there will be an opportunity for more flight routes for the region with other airlines.
"Hopefully another carrier might pick up and decide that Melbourne to Port Macquarie is a great route," she said.
The flights to and from Melbourne "opened a window of time" where Port Macquarie was able to showcase the region to a broader tourism audience.
"Hopefully those people will make the effort and fly to Sydney and then come travel to Port," Mrs Hyde said.
"I think it's given people a taste of what's possible, and I think that's the most important thing. We proved that it was good."
A Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) spokesperson said it was "disappointing" to hear that no suitable buyer could be found to acquire Bonza.
"This will have significant consequences for the Port Macquarie tourism sector and the wider regional economy," the spokesperson said.
Bonza flew 40,000 people to and from Melbourne in its year of operation - bringing significant economic activity to the region.
"Bonza highlighted a gap in the market and the need for direct services from regional airports like Port Macquarie," the PMHC spokesperson said.
