Stars of the Hastings shine on the stage for a good cause

After months of practising dance routines and fundraising, the 2024 Stars of the Hastings took to the stage at Panthers Port Macquarie on Friday, June 28.
Since 2015, local community personalities and business leaders have been paired with professional dance instructors, before going on to train, fundraise and perform on stage to raise money for the Cancer Council NSW.
The 10 stars who took on the challenge this year raised a collective $161,467 for the Cancer Council NSW.
The crowd who attended the event were treated to a range of entertaining dance styles from pole dancing, disco, salsa and Broadway.
The People's Choice and the Judges Choice was taken out by oncology nurse at Mid North Coast Cancer Institute Nicole Lindley and her dance partner Kylie Morris from Soul Fire Pole Dance.
"When I think of our patients and their family members and how overwhelmed they are at the beginning of their journey and how they overcome their battles during treatment, it was enough for me to agree after being nominated to represent Mid North Coast Cancer Institute by my work colleagues," Nicole said.
The highest fundraising effort went to Settlers Inn General Manager Zoe Archer who managed to raise a whopping $30,139.
Zoe said it was great to be involved in the community event and raise money "for a great cause".
With one in two Australians diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85, the money raised from the event will go towards Cancer Council NSW's cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services to help those affected by cancer at every point in their journey.
Oncology nurse at Mid North Coast Cancer Institute - Nicole Lindley
Dancing with Kylie Morris from Soul Fire Pole Dance
Genre: Pole Dancing
Local Radio Presenter for Hit Network - Hope Endean
Dancing with Danika Clarkson from Coastal Dance Performing Arts
Genre: Disco
Settlers Inn General Manager - Zoe Archer
Dancing with Makayla Henson from Extravadance
Genre: Hip Hop
Team King for McGrath Real Estate - Holly King
Dancing with Taylah Hord from Extravadance
Genre: Lyrical
Watershed Insurance broker - Adam Button
Dancing with Serena Entwistle from Port Dance Studio
Genre: Salsa
Blush Skin & Body therapist - Meghan Farnsworth
Dancing with Ellen Goulding from Elite Dance Company
Genre: Commercial Jazz
LJ Finance Capital mortgage broker - Laura Mayes
Dancing with Sarah Dietrich Lovelock from Burlesque Fit Academy
Genre: Burlesque
Soul Sister Grazing - Beck Stockwell
Dancing with Jodie Sallustio
Genre: Jazz
Soul Surfing - Loren Enfield
Dancing with Di Roods
Genre: Line Dancing
NBN News Reporter - Marina Trajkovich
Dancing with Meg Smith from Dynamic and Ariel Arts Studio
Genre: Broadway
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.