Magpies celebrate win while coach relishes team's return in rain-soaked season

While the Port Macquarie Magpies are celebrating a convincing 22.20 (152) to 3.1 (19) victory against Grafton, coach Greg West said he was just happy to see his team finally back on the field in a wet weather-disrupted season.
"We had about 10 players out on the weekend due to various commitments, so pulling off that kind of win was really impressive," West said.
"We haven't had the chance to play a lot of games this season, but the guys have handled the disruptions well."
The Magpies have only managed to play seven games so far, despite now entering round 12.
Despite all the washouts and byes, West said the team's been hitting the training ground hard and even played some internal matches to stay sharp.
"Those scrimmages were crucial for keeping our fitness up," he said.
The Magpeis were able to play their first game in almost a month against an understaffed Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley side the week before, winning 24.15 (159) to 2.0 (12).
West said he appreciated the rival club's decision to field a team despite managing to field only 17 players, including several under-18s who had just played another game.
"They had every right to forfeit the game, but to their credit they gave us an opportunity to play," he said.
"We treasured that game for the opportunity it gave us to work on our combinations. In a season with a lot of wash outs, every game is priceless."
West said the game provided an opportunity for Cooper Sheldon and Ned Bylsma to make their debut in the senior side.
"Because of the lack of the under-18 teams in the competition, we've made sure to give the likes of Tom Ryan, Cooper Sheldon, Ned Bylsma and Braeden Fuller multiple games of senior football where possible to blood the next lot of senior players for the club.
"The senior players have really taken them under their wing which has expedited their development. "
Looking ahead, West said he's optimistic about the Magpies' future games.
"I think we're building something special in this club," he said. "We're respecting the game, our work rates and our standards.
"If we keep ensuring that we are committing to those standards, then I think we will continue to have more positive outcomes."
