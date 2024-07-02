Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Magpies celebrate win while coach relishes team's return in rain-soaked season

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated July 3 2024 - 2:20pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While the Port Macquarie Magpies are celebrating a convincing 22.20 (152) to 3.1 (19) victory against Grafton, coach Greg West said he was just happy to see his team finally back on the field in a wet weather-disrupted season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.