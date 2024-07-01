Port Macquarie Pirates outclass Kempsey Cannonballs in Memorial Day clash

The Port Macquarie Pirates have fought their way to a 37-26 win over the Kempsey Cannonballs in their Memorial Day clash.
The match, played on Saturday, June 29, was marked by a high-scoring first half, with the Pirates leading 32-26 at halftime. A sole try to the Pirates in the second half sealed the deal for the home side.
Port Macquarie Pirates coach Trent McBlane said he was happy to see his team bounce back from their loss against the Coffs Harbour Snappers the week before.
"It was good to see the boys linking up better this week," he said. "We're starting to find our rhythm, but there's still work to do.
"We got a bit caught up trying to score all the time, and that led to lapses in defence."
McBlane said the team is focused on building momentum ahead of finals.
"Our goal is to be in the top four, and higher is better.," he said.
The Pirates are getting ready to take on their local rivals, the Hastings Valley Vikings, who are coming off a 33-37 loss to the Coffs Harbour Snappers.
After their 41-24 defeat in the last local derby, the Pirates are keen to return the favour.
"We've got a bit of a score to settle from last time, so the boys are looking forward to facing them this weekend," McBlane said.
Meanwhile, the Kempsey Cannonballs are facing an uphill battle to secure a spot in the finals following the narrow defeat.
Kempsey Cannonballs co-coach Jared Fuller credited the Pirates' dominance at the breakdown as a deciding factor.
"The Pirates were superior in that area, and it made a big difference," he said. "Our young players have shown tremendous effort week after week, but we need to minimise mistakes in crucial moments."
In a wet weather-disrupted season, the Cannonballs have only managed to win two out of the 10 games played.
Fuller said he couldn't fault the players' effort during their tight losses.
"We've got a really young team, and it's been a pretty disappointing few games," he said.
"We've been competitive in every game, but unfortunately, we're struggling to close out wins."
Fuller said the team's execution needs improvement moving forward.
"We've struggled with errors at critical times," he said.
"Making the finals will be tough, but our players remain positive. We'll focus on tightening our game and turning things around."
