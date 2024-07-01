Beach 2 beach pathway progresses with new connection now complete

Pedestrians and cyclists can now access more of the popular Beach 2 Beach shared pathway, with an additional 400 metres of works now added to the 11.2km stretch between North Haven and Pilot beaches.
The new section of pathway, known as D3, was opened on Monday, July 1 by Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson and Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams.
It includes 231 metres of concrete pathway and 178 metres of fibre reinforced plastic boardwalk. It commences at the existing D4 pathway near the Running Girl sculpture in North Haven and finishes at the entrance of Salamander Way (Tip Road), Dunbogan.
D3 completes the eighth stage of the 11-stage project, with a total of 7.8km of the 11.2km pathway now delivered. Section D3 received $2,985,464 in funding through the NSW Government's Get NSW Active Program.
"I am pleased to see that progress on this important shared pathway project is continuing, thanks to the ongoing advocacy from the Beach 2 Beach shared pathway committee, funding by the council and the NSW Government, and constructed by local contractors," Mayor Pinson said.
"This project is such an important one for the Camden Haven community, as it provides a safe and formal walking and cycling connection that was so needed in this region. It also helps to promote healthy lifestyles by encouraging non-motor vehicle travel."
With the D3 section now complete, the council will progress to the next stage of the pathway (D5) which will join two existing pathway sections along The Boulevarde D4, (near the cyclist sculpture) and D6 (between Longworth Rd and The Boat Shed), via a boardwalk over the water.
The D5 section of the footpath will be delivered with $1 million of funding remaining from the NSW Government D3 component, $735,000 from the Australian Government via the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, and additional funding from the council.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams has been supporting the project for a number of years.
"I have been a huge supporter of this wonderful community driven project and will continue to advocate for further funding to enable the pathway to safely connect the Camden Haven," she said.
For more information, visit the Beach 2 beach shared pathway project page here; Beach to Beach Shared Path Port Macquarie Hastings Council (nsw.gov.au)
