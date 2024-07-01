Port Macquarie News
Beach 2 beach pathway progresses with new connection now complete

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 2 2024 - 1:35pm, first published 9:00am
Pedestrians and cyclists can now access more of the popular Beach 2 Beach shared pathway, with an additional 400 metres of works now added to the 11.2km stretch between North Haven and Pilot beaches.

