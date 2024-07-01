Luminosity 2024 set to unlock purpose and possibility for young people

Tickets are selling fast for this year's Luminosity Youth Summit with the popular annual event promising another exciting lineup of speakers, masterclasses and workshops to inspire local youth.
Under the theme Purpose and Possibility, the summit is set to deliver another action-packed schedule with more than 20 speakers.
Joining legendary emcee Andrew Morello on stage will be seven-time world surfing champion Layne Beachley AO, First Nations superstar of STEM aeronautical engineer and pilot Renee Wootton (formerly of Wingham High School), General Manager of Budgie Smuggler swimwear Brenden Hartman, blind resilience and mental health advocate Ben Pettengill, personal branding expert and founder of Social Kung FU Matt Purcell, behavioural scientist and Antarctic adventurer Dr Juliette Tobias-Webb of the Charles Sturt Ai and Cyber Futures Institute, and local entrepreneur and creative Jess Davidson from the Round & Round Group.
At the summit launch recently, students shared what Luminosity means to them, what they learned and the inspiration they carried beyond the Glasshouse theatre.
Miya Freeman from MacKillop College said she started saying 'yes' to STEM opportunities and achieving success in robotics and other academic competitions.
Jack Lewis from Hastings Secondary College said the summit had a profound impact on his academic and personal growth, particularly after he was struck by a neurological disorder that affected his attendance at school.
Creative high achiever Adam Hempsell from St Columba Anglican School called Luminosity a gift and encouraged others to seize the opportunity. He said that meeting inspiring speakers and participating in their workshops ignites the imagination and motivation to reach for the stars.
The 2024 summit's star speakers will share their stories on Purpose and Possibility.
More speakers, workshops and masterclasses will be on the Luminosity website in the lead-up to the summit, which will be held at the Glasshouse Port Macquarie on July 25 and 26.
Co-founder and Chair of Luminosity Kate Wood-Foye said around 4000 young people had attended the summit over its 12-year history.
"It's through the support of a team of volunteers and generous local businesses and service organisations partnering with Luminosity that we can bring such high-calibre speakers, thought leaders and changemakers to our regional area to connect face-to-face and inspire our young people," Ms Wood-Foye said.
"Hearing Miya, Jack and Adam speak at our launch breakfast was so rewarding and shows how this event captures the hearts and minds of young people and helps them find their way, forge their path to success or overcome challenges in their own lives, in many ways."
Presenting partner Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) has proudly supported the popular event since its inception.
MNCLHD Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick said Luminosity engages and challenges young people to explore ideas they may not have considered or had exposure to living away from metropolitan areas.
"The young people who attend Luminosity each year will be our future leaders and we hope to welcome many of those leaders into the health sector in the years to come," Mr Dowrick said.
"We are also proud to this year have a panel of mental health clinicians with lived experience and knowledge to share with the attendees."
Ms Wood-Foye said the support of partners ensures Luminosity can continue to ignite creativity, excellence and entrepreneurship, and foster purpose and wellbeing amongst young people aged 15 to 25 years.
"The collective impact created by MNCLHD and our Foundation Partners Charles Sturt University, Regional Australia Bank, Rydges Port Macquarie and long-term partners headspace, TAFE NSW, Port Macquarie Hastings Council, St Agnes Parish, Legacy, Business NSW,
Telstra, Rotary Sunrise, AVI protection Group and Macleay Valley Shire Country University Centre, is critical in providing high-quality programming and scholarships for young people to be a part of the incredible experience. We couldn't do this without their support."
Tickets for Luminosity Purpose and Possibility 2024 are now available at luminosityyouthsummit.com.au.
