Woman airlifted to hospital after suffering leg injuries on coastal walk

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated July 1 2024 - 1:37pm, first published 11:30am
A woman in her 30s was airlifted to Port Macquarie Base Hospital on Sunday after suffering leg injuries while on a walking trail at Hat Head.

