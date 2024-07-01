Saints' clash ends in draw for Kempsey and Port in Zone Premier League

After battling it out against visiting team the Kempsey Saints, the Port Macquarie Saints finished the game in a draw.
Both teams put up a strong fight in the first half with no points scored by either side by halftime despite multiple opportunities.
Port Macquarie first grade coach Luca Paolacci said his team had many chances to score beforehand.
We missed a few chances of that," he said.
But it was the pointy end of the second half of the match that saw progress with Port Macquarie's Bayley Lowe scoring the first goal of the game with assistance from Houn Lickley.
"Honestly, when we scored at the time, I thought that the job was done," Paolacci said.
"But Kempsey never gave up.
"They're a tough team."
With minutes left on the clock, the Kempsey Saints also scored in the second half, finishing the game in a draw.
The game was Port Saints first grade teams' first match since their game against Port United on June 6.
A washout and a bye had forced the first grade team to miss out on field time for over three weeks.
"It's very low level this comp," Paolacci said.
"The problem is when... we are five teams so you go with one washout, one bye, another washout- you've missed three weeks."
Paolacci is not the only coach to voice his concern with the lack of field time in this season of the Zone Premier League.
"It's very hard when you play the same team all the time, the same refs," he said.
"And it doesn't really look like a comp."
