A job 'whale' done: volunteers turn out for 25th ORRCA Whale Census Day

Patches of rain and overcast conditions weren't enough to keep volunteer and cetacean enthusiasts away from Tacking Point Lighthouse for the 25th annual Whale Census Day on Sunday, June 30.
The Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia (ORRCA) Whale Census Day kept a consistent stream of visitors to the lighthouse where volunteers were recording the number of whales migrating.
Whale watcher Leigh Mansfield was on hand, spotting humpback whales off the coast as part of their migration north.
"It's gone quite good considering the condition of the weather," he said.
"It's been overcast, raining but there's still been a good crowd up here coming and going all the time."
For volunteers, its been described as an amazing experience with recordings of mothers and their calves, as well as a 'heat run'- where male humpbacks chase after a female on heat.
But by midday only 123 whales had been recorded from Tacking Point Lighthouse.
The numbers are a noticeable decrease from the whooping recordings from last year's census day.
"For the last week the numbers have been dropping for some unknown reason," Mr Mansfield said.
"Usually this time of year we're pushing up to 400 to 500 or more but who knows- tomorrow could change.
Mr Mansfield also noted that the number of calves coming past was down from last year.
ORRCA volunteers Toni Holmes and Ang Dawson had been recording whales and providing information at Tacking Point Lighthouse from as early as 6am.
They will be at the site until dusk.
The ORRCA Whale Census Day sees volunteers from Queensland to the south coast of New South Wales recording whale sightings throughout the day.
Non-volunteers were also welcome to register prior to the event to lock in their locations and send over recordings.
