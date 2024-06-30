Climate action top priority for Cowper residents, report reveals

Love of the natural environment was the most valued aspect of living in Cowper, according to the findings of Voices4Cowper's listening campaign 'Cowper Speaks'.
About 800 people across Cowper shared their views about what matters most to them, and how they feel about the state of political representation.
In the report launched on Sunday, June 23, Voices4Cowper shared key themes from the listening campaign - stronger action on the climate crisis was heard loud and clear.
"Unsurprisingly then, climate change and the environment also emerged overall as the most frequently prioritised issue residents want the government to address," Bec Davis, Co-Chair of Voices4Cowper said.
"Many people expressed a desire for strong action on climate change, and are concerned about protection of native forests and koala habitat."
Other top themes include housing affordability and homelessness, integrity in politics, health and aged care, recognition and better outcomes for First Peoples, and appropriate development.
Voices4Cowper has drawn on the insights and views expressed through 22 'Kitchen Table Conversations' (KTC) involving 122 people, held in all five local government areas (LGAs), and 671 responses to a community survey which was distributed online and provided to people at street and market stalls across the electorate.
Voices4Cowper conducted a similar process in 2021.
"The big differences between 2021 and this year are that housing costs, health services, and education are of greater concern to people now than a few years ago," Janette Blainey from the Voices4Cowper Steering Committee and report team said.
"One of the great things about the listening process was that people also suggested solutions to some of the concerns," Co-Chair Amy Hodson said.
"It is clear that the people of Cowper are keen to be positive contributors to keeping our area special."
The Co-Chairs have contacted the current Federal MP, Pat Conaghan to offer him a briefing on the report findings and suggested solutions.
"Our engagement with the community has revealed a clear desire for better representation in Cowper," Bec Davis said.
"Residents are asking for someone who is visible and accessible in the community, and who listens to and then acts in line with community needs and values.
"We have already received expressions of interest from people keen to be a community-backed independent for Cowper."
The report 'Cowper Speaks', along with information about the candidate selection process, is available at www.Voices4Cowper.org
