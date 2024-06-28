Upgrades on the way for numerous community groups

Various community organisations and schools are set to receive upgrades with the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership Program.
A maximum of $300,000 could be allocated to each electorate for the 2023 program.
The Port Macquarie electorate has secured almost the full $300,000 in funding for a total of 16 projects through the NSW Government's 2023 Community Building Partnership Program.
Member for Port Macquarie, Leslie Williams said the Community Building Partnerships grants directly benefit the community, often creating local jobs and increasing business opportunities while at the same time enhancing local investment across the electorate."
"The State Government funds will deliver much-needed improvements to local facilities including St Thomas' Anglican Church, Kendall Men's Shed and Coopernook Public School.
"This grassroots funding will directly help create a more vibrant and inclusive local community with positive social, environmental and recreational outcomes," Mrs Williams said.
"I congratulate all the organisations that were successful in their application and look forward to seeing how these projects make a real difference for community groups in the area."
The full list of successful projects in the Port Macquarie electorate for the 2023 round are:
The Community Building Partnership program has funded more than 19,700 community projects since it commenced in 2009.
