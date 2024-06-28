Upgrades on the way for numerous community groups

$6,000 to Port Macquarie Community Garden to buy a storage shed.

$8,910 for the Mid North Coast Maritime Museum for the historic pilot boat shed.

$9,800 to the Kendall Tennis Club to install a solar battery system.

$22,000 award to the Coopernook P&C for a playground shade structure.

$13,707 for the Port Macquarie Scouts to upgrade the scout hall.

$30,000 for the Camden Haven RFS to upgrade the fire station.

$23,100 for the Port Macquarie Women's Shed for a dust extraction system.

$39,729 for Camden Haven Show Society to upgrade holding yards.

$5,350 to the Port Macquarie Oxley Bridge Club for a card dealing machine.

$28,206 for the Kendall Men's Shed to upgrade the shed roof.

$5,990 for Port Macquarie Little Athletics for a fully monitored defibrillator.

$25,934 to Lord Howe Island Marine Rescue for an Infrared camera.

$14,945 for St Thomas' Anglican Church to upgrade the disabled toilets.

$22,359 to St Thomas' Anglican Church to install ducted air conditioning.

$8,183 for Port Macquarie Community Preschool to replace window and door frames.