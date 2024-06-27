Port Macquarie boxer Jess Messina crowned Australian welterweight champion

Port Macquarie boxer Jess Messina has been crowned the Australian welterweight champion, marking her first national title since turning professional.
Messina secured the title by defeating Milli Agboegbulem on Saturday, June 22.
"It's something that we've been working towards for a very long time, so it felt really good to win," Messina said. "Milli is a really tough opponent, so it was a really tough fight."
Kevin Rayment, Messina's trainer, said it was a very physical fight.
"Milli made Jess earn her victory; she fought until the very end," he said. "In the end, Jess deserved the win."
Messina said transitioning from amateur to professional boxing two years ago presented challenges.
She said the community's support was a constant motivation for her during her boxing career.
"The transition has been tougher than expected," she said. "Securing fights has been a challenge, but winning the Australian title has definitely boosted our momentum.
"The support has been absolutely amazing. I'm grateful to have the best team and sponsors backing me."
Looking ahead, Rayment said that they are aiming for international competition after further domestic fights.
"A world title would be the ultimate goal, but if not, we're hopeful for a Commonwealth or Oceania title in the near future," he said.
