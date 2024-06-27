Port Macquarie News
Call for Football Mid North Coast to reinstate coach Langlar

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated June 28 2024 - 11:30am, first published 4:00am
A GROUP of concerned parents of players from the three Mandi Langlar-coached Mid Coast Football teams involved in Northern NSW Youth League/Premier League competitions are demanding her immediate reinstatement.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

