Kenny's surf report: capturing the essence of surfing culture

I have been writing this column for more than 12 months, so I thought it would be good to try and express the essence of surfing, its stories, and its culture in one article today.
What makes surfing different from other sports?
You need a board of some description. Whether it be a longboard, shortboard, bodyboard, or a goat boat.
More recently, you can add a stand-up paddleboard or a foil. We are governed by the tides, swell movement, winds, and moon.
What makes a good surf session? Is it the quality of the waves with the beach break or a point break? Or just hanging out with mates and having a good time?
No doubt the underlying feature is all of this, plus the road trips away, which have been going on for as long as I can remember, for at least 60 years. Trips to Crescent Head, Point Plomer, and more recently, people have been travelling to Bali and beyond to chase the waves.
We have seen a lot of changes, not only in boards and accessories but in who surfs the waves. Back in the 60s, surfers rarely worked and were called beach bums. Compare that to nowadays, where surfers come from all walks of life and culture.
Reflecting on the people who surf today while I was sitting at Flaggies with Bobby, we were surrounded by six women. Huddo topped it off by sending 12 grommet girls out to surf. The explosion of female surfers in the last 10 years is remarkable. Their graceful style and poses on their boards are a delight to watch. It is good to see everyone getting out and enjoying the ocean.
Now we have a surf museum that showcases all the history of surfing, from the early days up until today.
This brings me to the picture in this week's article of a Bear's board that I bought second-hand in 1978 with its original number of 189 stamped on it from from Rob Harris.
I purchased it for $150. It is one of the first thrusters "3 fin" but I never mastered the change, so I fell back onto my trusted single fin and to this day I still ride single fin boards. As I say to others, everyone to their own board.
I think it will be small to very small, with swells struggling to reach 1m, with winds N-NW at 10-15 knots. Water temperature will dip slightly to 18-19 degrees.
Tides will be lower in the mid-morning (0.4-0.6m) with highs (1.3-2m) in the early afternoon. Lifesavers in town report that a large hole has appeared near the flagged area, but good sand has pushed down through Chickens with the large swell we had last week.
They also said to keep your eyes out for dolphins as there are plenty getting around.
Just to finish, remember to paddle out, and when you catch a bomb, even if no one sees it, the inner peace you will feel can be overwhelming.
