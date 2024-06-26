Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rate debate boils over: effort to halt rate freeze decision unsuccessful

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated June 26 2024 - 5:07pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four Port Macquarie-Hastings councillors' attempt to block the council's decision to adopt a rate freeze for the 2024/25 financial year has ended after a meeting couldn't be scheduled before the end of financial year deadline.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.