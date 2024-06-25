Sharks seal win with hat-trick, but coach warns team 'has a lot to work on'

In an error-riddled Group 3 clash against the Wauchope Blues, Port Macquarie Sharks coach Mat Hogan said he was happy to secure the 32-10 win but admitted it "wasn't the prettiest game to watch."
"We were pretty bad, and we were probably lucky that [the Wauchope Blues] weren't too fresh as well," he said. "We failed to complete at a high percentage rate, and I think we left a lot of points out there.
"We're a much better side than what we showed on the weekend."
Dylan Clark led the scoring for Port Macquarie with a hat-trick of tries. Jack Tierney, Jyi Little, and Lee Price also contributed tries, with William Ramsey successfully converting all four. Wauchope managed to add 10 points to their score but couldn't capitalise further.
Hogan said the team was "good in patches" but "lacked patience" and couldn't fully capitalise on the dry field.
"It was our first dry track in a while, and I felt like we tried to push the pass a little bit too much. I think we were pretty disappointing as a team... and I think every player knew that we left so much out there.
"I am still happy with our defensive efforts, but we're probably starting to switch off in games, and that can't be happening."
Port Macquarie Sharks have a bye this weekend as other teams play catch-up games. Their next game is against the Taree City Bulls. Hogan said he wants to see the team execute their game plan better.
"I want to see us trying to execute what we've been training for," he said. "We've left no stone unturned at training; we've been training really hard all year.
"I just think we need to see that same amount of effort in our games."
