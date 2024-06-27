Financial literacy program free for Mid North Coast classrooms

Teachers across the Mid North Coast can deliver the 2024 High School Financial Literacy Program to students for free.
A collaboration between the Greater Bank Finance Academy and University of Newcastle, the program allows teachers to deliver the full course curriculum in their classrooms to year nine and 10 students.
Covering topics such as budgeting, saving, planning for the future, and understanding financial products like credit cards and loans, the program also addresses modern financial trends, giving students a comprehensive understanding of the financial world they will navigate.
Greater Bank Chief Distribution Offer, Emma Brokate, said the teacher-led lessons aim to inspire students across the state with vital money management skills.
"Financial literacy isn't just about managing money, it's about encouraging individuals to make informed decisions that enhance their financial stability and wellbeing," said Ms Brokate.
"Enabling teachers to deliver the full program ensures that more students can access essential money management skills directly within their educational environment."
A joint effort between Greater Bank and the University of Newcastle, the program blends academic insights with practical financial experience.
Dean of the University of Newcastle Business School, Professor James Skinner, highlighted the partnership's benefits.
"Our collaboration with Greater Bank is built on a shared commitment to education and community engagement," Professor Skinner said.
"We are proud to enhance the financial literacy in our communities and offer our students practical experiences that prepare them for the future.
"The program not only benefits high school students but also provides our university students, who act as ambassadors, with valuable experience to ensure they enter the workforce job ready."
Comprising of four core subject and three electives, the short course content is aligned to the NSW High School Curriculum.
The downloadable lesson plans, activities and presentation slides provided to teachers include:
There are also three optional electives, tailored to suit the school:
Schools interested in participating in the Greater Bank Finance Academy can visit www.greater.com.au/uon to get in touch.
The program is designed to be inclusive and accessible, ensuring that students from various backgrounds and regions can benefit.
