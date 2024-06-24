Council motors ahead with Integrated Transport Planning

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC), in partnership with Transport for NSW (TfNSW), is inviting the community to provide feedback on the strategic direction of the region's road and transport network.
At the ordinary council meeting on June 20, councillors adopted to place the Integrated Transport Plan (ITP) on public exhibition.
The ITP has been developed in partnership with TfNSW to consider the state, regional and local road networks.
PMHC director community infrastructure Robert Fish said the ITP has been developed over the past few years in collaboration with TfNSW.
"It identifies the key congestion issues that we have within our road network and identifies solutions or the key projects that would seek to rectify that," he said.
The goals of the ITP are to reduce congestion, support a shift in transport mode by making walking, cycling and public transport realistic alternatives for all, and enhance road safety.
It will also help strengthen future grant applications by providing strategic alignment to meet transport network capacity requirements, and anticipated changes in land use, population, and travel demand.
Mr Fish said the ITP looks at options to improve key movement corridors in critical growth areas such as the Health and Education Precinct, and surrounding places and villages including Wauchope and coastal communities.
"The plan will seek to address the high-priority hot spots within the LGA that have caused prolonged and ongoing frustration to motorists and areas that are the cause of safety concerns," he said.
"These locations comprise of several sites along the Oxley Highway corridor including the Wrights Road and Lake Road roundabouts, King Creek Road Intersection, the Pacific Highway Interchange, as well as the Lake Road and Ocean Drive corridors."
The ITP will also focus on improving accessibility between key destinations by providing active transport (walking and cycling) corridors and public transport service enhancements to provide better multi-modal options, drive behavioural change and reduce congestion.
"These include connections such as the schools-to-schools path connection from Kendall to Laurieton, active transport and micro-mobility options in the Pacific Drive, Lighthouse Road and Ocean Drive corridors, and improving walking and cycling route connectivity within Wauchope such as along High Street and Cameron Street," Mr Fish said.
It has been developed to align with the strategic direction and planning undertaken with the Regional Integrated Transport Strategy (RITS), incorporating priority actions to undertake across the Port Macquarie-Hastings transport network.
It also uses and draws on the information from detailed studies, action plans and community engagement from the recently completed Walking and Cycling Review to inform the specific details of those actions.
For more information on the ITP and to Have Your Say, visit Draft Integrated Transport Plan (ITP) | Port Macquarie-Hastings Council Have Your Say (nsw.gov.au).
