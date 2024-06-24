Why more young entrepreneurs are setting up shop in Port Macquarie in 2024

This is branded content.
Once a sleepy retirement town, Port Macquarie is fast becoming a go-to destination for aspiring small business owners.
During the 2022-23 financial year, the number of small businesses in the area increased by 4%, adding 268 new businesses to the local economy.
So just why are young entrepreneurs flocking to the Mid North Coast? Discover 5 reasons why you might consider launching a startup in Port Macquarie alongside many others in this helpful article.
The top 3 employing industries in Port Macquarie are health care and social assistance, retail, and construction. These present excellent opportunities and entry points for young entrepreneurs looking to set up their own businesses.
Australia's ageing population and investment in regional development may mean that health care and construction are especially viable business ideas in the area.
It's important to note that entrepreneurs in every industry should protect their startup venture in Port Macquarie with comprehensive business insurance. This will protect you from risks or unexpected issues, such as physical or cyber theft, or any claims made against you by clients.
Port Macquarie's location between Sydney and Brisbane is a large reason why it attracts migration from both cities. Just a short flight or 4 hour drive from either capital city, young people may find it easy to maintain family connections and friendships while enjoying a slower-paced lifestyle.
Port Macquaries' location also makes it a popular spot for holidaying Australians on weekends away, or travellers making their way up the East Coast.
That explains why the same report referenced above stated food and accommodation as fifth in the top employing industries in Port Macquarie.
Savvy entrepreneurs might consider catering to holiday crowds by offering summer rentals, day excursions, opening a coffee shop, or offering tasty takeaway options.
Rents have been rising steadily in the capital cities, creating a housing crisis that is pricing many young people out of the market. However, Port Macquarie and its surrounding areas offer a more affordable cost of living for young business owners.
Rents in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs hit a median peak of $1,046 per week last year. Brisbane offers more affordable prices, with last year's median rents in the inner city ranging from $646 to $744 per week.
But compare this with Mid North Coast median rents of $521 per week (down from their peak in April 2023), and it's no surprise that many young entrepreneurs are considering a move for a greater quality of life.
When starting your own business, every penny counts. So, it might be worth considering setting up shop in Port Macquarie rather than tackling the sky-high rents of the two major cities it's in between.
Macquarie University is attracting ever more international interest, leading to a more diverse pool of students from around the world, and ranked in the top 1% of universities globally in 2023 and 2024.
An influx of bright and creative minds breeds innovation, and an interested market. The uni specialises in arts, business, engineering, health, human sciences, medicine and science, so entrepreneurs in these fields can count themselves lucky.
So long as the university looks set to continue growing, and the pulls to remain in the city stay in place, recent graduates will have strong reasons to stay in Macquarie after their studies.
And even if you didn't study at the university yourself, the academic field will attract plenty of potential employees or partners to connect with for your venture.
Small business investment is part of an economy's cycle to maintain health. Reinvesting a portion of a company's returns through to small businesses in the community is especially useful, as local people typically own and run these enterprises; so all investment returns stay local too!
Spending by local workers on local businesses translates to increased revenue for those businesses, covering wages for local people as well as funding expanding operations, in a healthy, self-sustaining cycle.
This economic sustainability and local business community network model is especially attractive to young entrepreneurs, as it can be a safety net to fall back on during challenging moments of setting up a business.
Port Macquarie offers excellent small business opportunities and growth for dedicated entrepreneurs. Centrally located, young people can enjoy easy access to Queensland and New South Wales cultural hubs while building their startup venture, alongside a more reasonable cost of living.
If things go well, there are two logical locations for expansion - in Sydney and Brisbane. And then, before you know it, you'll have the whole of the East Coast under your belt.
Until that time, use Port Macquarie as a sturdy base of operations, and make the most of what the city has to offer young entrepreneurs.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. Readers are encouraged to seek appropriate professional advice based on their personal circumstances.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.