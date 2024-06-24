'A privilege': Catherine Dunn retires after 36 years in the family business

After 36 years as the face of one of the region's most prominent family-owned businesses, Catherine Dunn has announced her retirement.
Catherine has seen Wauchope's Expressway Spares through both prosperous and challenging times as well as celebrating milestones.
Her journey began as a receptionist and the face of the company founded by her parents Gerard and Francoise Cassegrain in 1964.
Over the years Catherine earned the respect and admiration by all as one of the custodians of the family legacy, alongside her brother Patrick Cassegrain.
Reflecting on her tenure, Catherine expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of her family, staff, customers and suppliers.
"It has been a privilege to be a part of this extraordinary organisation, to work with and build relationships with such talented individuals who have become like family," she said.
"I feel at peace with my decision to retire now as I know the company has a great team and is in good hands."
Looking ahead, Expressway Spares remains committed to its mission of excellence and innovation.
Both Catherine and Patrick, who is also planning his retirement soon, are happy to hand over to the next generation.
The family legacy will continue as Patrick has handed over the managing director role to Catherine's eldest son James Dunn, with Patrick's son Stephane Cassegrain working alongside him in the sales department.
As Catherine prepares to step away from the daily operations and spend more time with her husband and family, her integrity, resilience, passion and dedication will remain as a testament to the enduring spirit of a family-owned enterprise.
"I can say that as her brother I am very proud of Catherine's achievements she has contributed over all these years and making Expressway Spares what it is today," Patrick said.
"Catherine has been a big rock for me personally and has supported me and others during rather difficult times.
"I am very happy for Catherine and Jim in their retirement."
