'It's my calling': Mid North Coast paramedics recognised for their dedication

Superintendent Emma Leseberg received the Commissioners Certificate for her commitment and care for her colleagues and the community during the 2022 floods.

Emma Lawless, People & Culture Business Partner for the North Coast received the Commissioners Certificate for her exceptional support to the NSW Ambulance staff affected by the 2022 floods.

Chief Superintendent Damian Hughes - Commissioners Certificate for response to North Coast floods in 2022.

Joshua Smyth - Commissioners Certificate for response to North Coast floods in 2022.

Daniel Willis - Commissioners Certificate for response to North Coast floods in 2022.

Chief Superintendent Luke Wiseman - Commissioners Certificate for response to North Coast floods in 2022.

Chris Aitken - Commissioners Certificate for response to North Coast floods in 2022.

Tahlia Collins - Commissioners Certificate for response to North Coast floods in 2022.

Ian Dwyer - Commissioners Certificate for response to North Coast floods in 2022.

James O'Brien - Commissioners Certificate for response to North Coast floods in 2022.

Karma Reeves - Commissioners Certificate for response to North Coast floods in 2022.

Malcolm Ireland, paramedic currently at Wauchope - received the Commissioner's Unit Citation for Service for his bushfire emergency response while in Taree in 2019-2020 as well as the Pandemic Service Medal (in recognition of the significant and sustained response of NSW Ambulance personnel during the pandemic from January 2020 and June 2022) and the Long Service Good Conduct medal - more than 20 years service.

Penelope Little received the National Emergency Medal for her response to the 2019-2020 bushfires as well as the National Medal.

Michael Mair received the National Emergency Medal for his response to the 2019-2020 bushfires as well as the National Medal 3rd clasp and the prestigious NSW Service Medallion for more than 40 years of service.

James Harrison received the Commissioners Certificate for performing his duties above and beyond expectations with exceptional skill during a response to an incident in Broken Hill.

Paris Balfour - Pandemic Service Medal (in recognition of the significant and sustained response of NSW Ambulance personnel during the pandemic from January 2020 and June 2022).

Peter Maxwell - Pandemic Service Medal (in recognition of the significant and sustained response of NSW Ambulance personnel during the pandemic from January 2020 and June 2022).

Mikaela Moule - Pandemic Service Medal (in recognition of the significant and sustained response of NSW Ambulance personnel during the pandemic from January 2020 and June 2022).

Georgia Smith - Pandemic Service Medal (in recognition of the significant and sustained response of NSW Ambulance personnel during the pandemic from January 2020 and June 2022).

Rebecca Tiems - Pandemic Service Medal (in recognition of the significant and sustained response of NSW Ambulance personnel during the pandemic from January 2020 and June 2022).

Lachlan Blissett - Long Service Good Conduct medal - commenced in 2014 and is currently stationed at Taree and the National Medal.

Grant Minns - Long Service Good Conduct medal - commenced in 2013 and is currently stationed at Stockton.