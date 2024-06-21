'It's my calling': Mid North Coast paramedics recognised for their dedication

Wauchope paramedic Malcolm Ireland said the most rewarding part of his job is helping people.
He joined NSW Ambulance in 2002.
"I felt that being a paramedic was my calling," he said.
"I've had the privilege to be involved with NSW Ambulance for 22 years now."
Mr Ireland started his career as a paramedic in Sydney before relocating to the Central Coast and then to the Mid North Coast about five years ago.
He has been stationed at Wauchope for the past 12 months.
"I was one of the original paramedics to be stationed there when it became 24 hours."
Mr Ireland said the people he interacts with while doing his job is "rewarding".
"Yesterday I had a patient who was very emotional and when I saw them again in the hospital, all they wanted to do was give me a hug," he said.
"It's rewarding in that way. We get recognition and medals, but the real reward comes from the patients."
Mr Ireland was one of a number of paramedics from the North Coast and Hunter New England recognised for their efforts at a NSW Ambulance Awards Ceremony on Friday, June 21 in Port Macquarie.
NSW Ambulance Mid North Coast duty operations manager Glen Towle said these events mean a lot to paramedics.
"It's exciting to formally acknowledge some of our graduates and congratulate those amongst us who have up-skilled," he said.
"It's also an honour to recognise our colleagues who have gone above and beyond in their service to our community."
NSW Ambulance Commissioner Dr Dominic Morgan attended the awards and said the awards are important because they "recognise the collective effort and individual efforts" of paramedics.
"It's a rapidly evolving and developing industry and profession that we're all very proud of," he said.
"Your community and your peers have determined that you are worthy of this recognition and these medals."
