No fees for use of sport fields, councillors discuss Tuffins drainage issues

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) resolved at the June ordinary council meeting not to introduce new fees for sports ground use.
At the ordinary council meeting on Thursday, June 20 councillors moved a motion to note a petition received by the Hastings Baseball Association requesting the council to stop the introduction of usage fees for sporting fields and recreation facilities.
Councillor Adam Roberts moved the motion and said the feedback received was consistent with what he had heard out in the community.
"I do want to thank the respondents and the people who put forward the petition," he said.
Councillor Josh Slade also spoke in support of the motion and said there was a common theme throughout the community engagement process with "multiple clubs" questioning the introduction of fees.
Councillor Nik Lipovac thanked the Hastings Baseball Association for gathering more than 300 signatures to express their concerns of the introduction of sport field fees.
"The result of the online feedback via Have Your Say was comprehensive with 71 per cent voting against [the fees] implementation," he said.
Cr Lipovac said the feedback from the community included concerns that sporting clubs would need to increase their fees forcing some families to choose not to participate in sport.
The motion also included through the Chief Executive Officer, present to a future Ordinary Meeting of Council, utilising the input of the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council Sports Council, a Draft Sporting Facilities Usage Fees 'Model' and associated engagement plan, prior to inclusion in any future Operational Plan or Budget process.
As part of the motion to adopt the Operational Plan 2024-2025, councillors approved the removal of sporting facility usage fees.
Councillors also moved a motion to note the information in a report regarding the Tuffins Field drainage investigation.
Cr Roberts said this is "one of the most substantial sporting infrastructure moves" the council has made in quite some time.
"I know that this is just to note the information contained in the report and that we've got quite some work to do before we can reach a suitable plan moving forward," he said.
"The situation at Tuffins Lane is something that is not resolved in a substantial way and could jeopardise some of our sporting events."
Councillor Danielle Maltman spoke in support of the motion.
"In my view, investing in Tuffins Lane is a strategic investment in the future of sport in our region," she said.
"We know we're here to note this item and not determine the options today. Sports infrastructure is not just necessary, but crucial."
Cr Lipovac agreed: "Touch, rugby league, football and cricket all want the council to do something at Tuffins Lane that will lead to an improvement in the venue," he said.
"This drainage system for Tuffins will not keep it open 365 days of the year, but it is designed to provide a quicker return to the field for clubs and players."
In June 2023, the council resolved to approve the budget allocation of $200,000 to undertake a detailed design of drainage for the Tuffins Lane Sporting Precinct.
The council has since completed preliminary site investigations and completed an options assessment report. A detailed site investigation is currently underway before moving to the detailed design phase.
The motion to note the information in the report was passed unanimously.
