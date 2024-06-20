A week of running for a lifetime of better foster care

Kempsey's Wayne Curran is running away from a past of self-sabotage, sharing his story of abuse, and hoping to improve the foster care system with every stride.
Running alongside renowned runner Pat Farmer AM, the two set off on a 494-kilometre journey from West Kempsey to Sydney on Thursday, June 20.
Over the next week they will raise awareness of the plight of children in foster care and the lack of support for carers before arriving on the steps of the Sydney Opera House on Thursday, June 27.
Members of local running groups, volunteers, foster carers and Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville all turned out to cheer on the runners as they embarked on the challenging journey ahead.
Mr Curran's childhood was full of violence, abuse, torture and trauma.
By the time he was six he was removed from his mother's care by child welfare. The abuse he suffered in his earliest years was overshadowed by what he had to endure in the foster system.
"When I was a child, I grew up in the foster care system, and I suffered traumatic abuse which led to alcoholism and drug dependence."
Mr Curran admits he was an angry and destructive young adult with Corrective Services acting as a second home.
"I ended up in custody over 34 times and spent 17 years in prison," He said.
When he learnt about the current statistics of children living in foster care ending up in Motels and Hotels with the lack of carers available, Mr Curran was "devastated" and wanted to see more safe foster homes available for kids in need.
"I didn't want any children growing up the way I did," he said. "I want to see our children grow up in better environments."
Mr Curran's life turned a corner when he discovered running while taking part in an alcohol rehabilitation program during one of his many stints in custody.
Earlier this year when Mr Curran was behind bars. Today, he is free and making moves toward positive change.
"This was a dream of mine a couple of months ago whilst I was in custody," he said. "This run today I hope raises awareness and I believe together, we can make a change."
Former Liberal MP Pat Farmer says running for cause is now his purpose in life.
"Running is my vehicle because everybody knows me as the runner so I use running to be able to promote worthy causes and support charitable works, and I've done that world-wide," Mr Farmer said.
A recent run for a cause was his six-month journey to Uluru in 2023, running 14,000km in support of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
"For me [running] is all about finding purpose in my life," Mr Farmer said.
Not long ago Mr Farmer was contacted by Mid North Coast Corrective Services social workers.
"They said to me we've got this guy, his name is Wayne, he's been inspired by you, he's turned his life around through running, and he wants to do some good through a run, can you clue him up on how to do it?"
The two met via video conference.
"Next thing I know, I'm doing it with him," Mr Farmer said.
Completing extensive runs around the world all with unique challenges, Mr Farmer expects the journey from Kempsey to Sydney to be "no mean feat."
"Driving up here [to Kempsey] yesterday, I'm thinking this is a long way," he said.
This will be Mr Curran's first ever multi-day run.
"My role is to really help him to achieve this outcome and I think it will help him with his new beginning of his new life and also help a lot of other people along the way," Mr Farmer said.
Mr Curran and Mr Farmer want to see those wishing to foster children become better supported from day one of the paper-work process to day one of taking a foster child into their home, and beyond.
"There's no support network for carers in the foster system," Mr Farmer said. "It's about bringing this to a head, breaking down the barriers and doing something about it."
The runners made their first stop at Port Macquarie on Thursday 20.
Next up Coopernook 21 June, Forster 22 June, Bulahdelah 23 June, Raymond Terrace 24 June, Toukley 25 June, Ettalong June 26, before arriving in Sydney on Thursday June 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.