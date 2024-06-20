Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie pair honoured at prestigious NSW Community Sports Awards

By Staff Reporters
June 21 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Andrew Olsen and Sandra Slattery from Port Macquarie were named Young Coach of the Year and joint Community Sports Administrator of the Year at the 2024 NSW Community Sports Awards, presented by Sport NSW.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.