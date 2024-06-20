Port Macquarie pair honoured at prestigious NSW Community Sports Awards

Andrew Olsen and Sandra Slattery from Port Macquarie were named Young Coach of the Year and joint Community Sports Administrator of the Year at the 2024 NSW Community Sports Awards, presented by Sport NSW.
The awards night, held at CommBank Stadium on June 19, recognised outstanding achievements and contributions to community sport in NSW over the past year, which is largely carried out by a volunteer workforce.
Olsen and Slattery were among 12 category recipients to receive their award at the ceremony hosted by NSW Minister for Sport, the Hon. Steve Kamper MP.
Olsen, who is studying in Sydney, was honoured for his outstanding success and contribution to volleyball over the past year.
In 2023-24, Olsen held numerous coaching positions, including assistant beach coach at Scots College, head coach at Monte Sant' Angelo Mercy College, assistant coach at the UTS Junior Development Program, and assistant coach at Academy One Volleyball.
He is also a current player in the NSW Phoenix squad for the upcoming National Junior Indoor Championships (U19 to U23 age groups) and was part of the winning NSW U19 team last year.
Slattery, from Tackling Point SLSC, is a volunteer who is not only involved in many club and branch administration and leadership roles, but is also an active volunteer patrol member who protects beach goers throughout the summer.
Her skills are demonstrated across a range of roles, including director of finance, training officer, trainee assessor, official, scrutineer, a member of the club's building committee, overseer of the club's bar, Dipper program coordinator (a modified Nippers program for children living with autism), grant writer, and assistant for social media posts.
At branch level, she is the director of surf sports and a member of the NSW Surf Sports Standing Committee, contributing regularly to all aspects of improving surf sports in Mid North Coast Branch and NSW.
As surf sports director, she has mentored and trained club officials to ensure sufficient officials are available for carnivals not only on a local level but also country, state, and Aussie.
Sport NSW chairperson, Chris Hall congratulated Olsen on winning his award and paid tribute to all finalists.
"The NSW Community Sports Awards are the highest honours for community and grassroots sport in the state. It is fitting these Award recipients and finalists are recognised and honoured," Mr Hall said.
"We applaud Andrew for his countless hours of unwavering work at the coalface of sport.
"It is because of his loyal and dedicated service that thousands of men and women, boys and girls enjoy the health, social and community benefits sport provides.
"Sport in NSW relies on people such as Andrew who have voluntarily dedicated their time. Without our army of volunteers, sport could not be played each week.
"Sport remains at the heart of communities across NSW and has the unique ability to bring people from different cultures and backgrounds together."
The awards evening also celebrated 21 recipients of Distinguished Long Service Awards. These awards honoured individuals across a broad range of sports who have given exceptional service to their sport over a period of decades.
