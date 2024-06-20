Accused Town Beach rapist granted 'final adjournment' before plea decision

A magistrate has granted "one final adjournment" before a plea decision is required in the case of a 26-year-old man charged over the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman on Port Macquarie's Town Beach last year.
Bilal Jdid appeared via audio visual link from his lawyer's office before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, June 20.
Court documents show Jdid has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent, and sexually touching another person without consent.
According to documents presented to the court, police say an 18-year-old woman was on Stewart Street, Port Macquarie, about 8.30pm on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 when she was allegedly approached by Jdid.
It is alleged he sexually assaulted her before leaving the scene on foot.
The 26-year-old had been granted bail in the Sydney Supreme Court on November 27, 2023.
The court heard on June 20 that a case conference had been held, and an offer was made to the accused. However, a plea had not yet been entered, and an adjournment was requested due to "recent issues" with accessing the brief of evidence.
The defence lawyer confirmed that the counsel had access to the brief during the case conference, but there had been "complications" with opening it since then.
"We have also had to brief a different counsel to the one that participated in the case conference," the defence lawyer said when providing reasons for the adjournment request.
"Our client also requires an Arabic interpreter which is why there is a bit of slowness in getting the negotiations progressing."
Magistrate Darcy granted the adjournment until July 18 but stressed that the case had to get a move on at that stage.
"The case has been around for almost 10 months," she told the defence lawyer. "Last time, I was told you were considering a Crown offer... so a decision needs to be made one way or the other.
"I will give one final adjournment... but if you don't have final instructions on the next occasion, then the matter will be committed for trial on that date."
The case will return to Port Macquarie Local Court on July 18 for committal.
