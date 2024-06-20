Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Council adopts rate freeze and abolishes CBD levy, despite 'concerns'

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated June 20 2024 - 4:41pm, first published 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC), despite "concern" from the Office of Local Government, has adopted an operational plan for the next financial year which includes a rate freeze.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.