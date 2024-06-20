Council adopts rate freeze and abolishes CBD levy, despite 'concerns'

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC), despite "concern" from the Office of Local Government, has adopted an operational plan for the next financial year which includes a rate freeze.
The motion that was passed also included abolishing the Town Centre Master Plan (TCMP) component of the Port Macquarie CBD Business Rate.
A late mayoral minute to the ordinary council meeting on Thursday, June 20 included noting correspondence the council's CEO Dr Clare Allen received from the Office of Local Government deputy secretary Brett Whitworth.
In his correspondence with the CEO, Mr Whitworth expressed his "concern" regarding the decision by PMHC to set the 2024/2025 rate increase to zero.
"I understand that this decision and its subsequent impact on services has been made despite strong feedback received from the community opposing the plan," he said.
"It is strongly recommended that the feedback received from the consultation with the community be seriously considered prior to finalising the draft Operational Plan for 2024-2025."
Mr Whitworth also expressed his concern that the decision to adopt a rate freeze would "seriously hamper the council's ability to deliver... critical infrastructure programs".
Mayor Peta Pinson tabled the correspondence during the council meeting as per the request of Mr Whitworth.
Cr Pinson said councillors were "elected to lead and make decisions on behalf of the community".
"We have a population of approximately 86,762 in our LGA and only 251 people responded to the engagement process on the operational plan," she said.
"I would challenge that this [number] does not show strong feedback received from our community."
Councillor Rachel Sheppard disagreed and noted that there were an additional 50 written submissions made as part of the engagement process.
"[The submissions] were brutal in response to adopting a rate freeze... of the 50 written submissions none were in support of a rate freeze," she said.
Councillor Lisa Intemann said the feedback received from the community "shouldn't be minimised or dismissed".
"What will be cut is core services for our community to cover the cost of a rate freeze," she said. "A rate freeze will be catastrophic."
Councillors debated the 2024-2025 Operational Plan for almost two hours during the June 20 council meeting.
Cr Pinson said while the feedback appeared to be "impressive", the numbers needed to be looked at in relation to how many people participated in the engagement process and compared with the LGA's population.
"77 per cent did not support the rate freeze and 65 per cent did not support the removal of the TCMP," she said. "These percentages look very weak when compared to our population. It's less than 0.29 per cent of our population engaging.
"I can't see how this can be indicative of what our community thinks and wants."
Cr Sheppard said if the council adopted a rate freeze it would represent "ignoring engagement and feedback" from the community and financial advice.
"It makes me wonder what level of community feedback we would listen to," she said. "It's absurd that we would also ignore this and the correspondence with the Office of Local Government," she said.
Councillor Nik Lipovac said the community had spoken and urged councillors to listen to the feedback provided during the engagement process.
"Most ratepayers [when looking at the community feedback] are happy to accept rate increase and the TCMP for the better of the CBD," he said.
Councillor Danielle Maltman disagreed and said in her opinion the people had not spoken and that a rate increase was "not justifiable".
Cr Pinson said the feedback received was "not enough" for her to believe the community says no to a rate freeze.
"[The TCMP] has also been a burden to a small number of businesses in the CBD for 30 years," she said.
Following numerous lost amendments put forward by Cr Sheppard to defer the debate and decision on a rate freeze and removal of the TCMP to an extraordinary council meeting, councillors moved to include in the 2024-2025 Operational Plan a rate freeze and remove the TCMP component of the Port Macquarie CBD Business Rate without redistribution.
"[We have been] denied any opportunity to discuss this and [deferring to an extraordinary council meeting for more discussion] would allow some middle ground," Cr Sheppard said.
Cr Adam Roberts spoke against deferring the decision to an extraordinary council meeting: "The results will probably be the same if we made a decision today... I don't think [deferring the decision] will be helpful."
Councillors Peta Pinson, Adam Roberts, Danielle Maltman and Josh Slade voted in favour of adopting the Operational Plan with a rate freeze and removal of the TCMP, while councillors Lisa Intemann, Lauren Edwards, Rachel Sheppard and Nik Lipovac voted against.
Cr Pinson used the mayoral casting vote and the motion was carried.
