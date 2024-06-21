Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kenny's surf report: no matter how cold it is, the waves are worth it

By Columnist Ken Little
June 21 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Taking a look down memory lane with the cold mornings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.