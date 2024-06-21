Kenny's surf report: no matter how cold it is, the waves are worth it

Taking a look down memory lane with the cold mornings.
I know I have previously spoken about board changes, but looking back in the early days of surfing it was rather simple.
One board, no leg rope, no wet suit (you'd wear a footy jumper in winter) and a pair of board shorts. A pair of board shorts was mandatory.
It's a bit of a difference comparing that to modern surfers.
Firstly, most surfers take at least two boards down depending on the conditions. Secondly, a change of fins in case you snap one and even a spare leg rope. A rash vest in case it's warm or a wet suit for cooler weather.
If it's not too cool or as winter changes to spring, you can even throw on your mini spring suit which is a short-sleeved and short-leg wet suit.
You basically need a wardrobe in the back of your car which is big enough to carry all the accessories and at least two boards.
If you're at Town Beach early in the morning, have a look in the back of Paul's truck or Bobby's station wagon and you'll get an understanding.
We are expecting good swell all week with it being more on the medium size between 1.3-1.8 metres.
There will be light SW-W winds around 5-12 knots.
The water temperature will be around 20 degrees.
Tides will vary from 1.2-1.9 metres mid-morning with lows between 0.4-0.5 metres in the early morning.
On your walk out to the water expect your toes to get cold in the sand with morning temperature around six degrees.
All is looking good this week, with small to medium waves from Plomer to North Haven.
Just to finish, at least today when I come out of the water in winter, I don't get the comments like I used to. I remember one day at Town Beach Peter Hudson commented, "Ken you've gone purple all over from the cold".
No matter how cold it is in the winter mornings remember, the waves are always worth getting out of bed for.
Enjoy the water with your mates and enjoy the company while sipping on a hot coffee afterwards.
