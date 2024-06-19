Man charged with 47 DV, driving offences following police pursuit

A man has been arrested in Port Macquarie and charged with 47 domestic violence, driving and property offences.
About 1.20pm on Tuesday, June 18 the Coffs Harbour Domestic Violence High Risk Offender Team and Northern Region Enforcement Squad - assisted by the Dog Unit, Highway Patrol and Mid North Coast PD - attempted to stop a driver on Old Coast Road, Kundabung, due to six outstanding warrants.
When officers approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly drove a Holden Rodeo towards police, nudging the police vehicle before fleeing.
A pursuit was initiated and continued along Smiths Creek Road where the driver allegedly reversed into police before fleeing again.
The pursuit was terminated a short time later, and following inquiries, the driver was located at a property on Red Hill Road, Cooperabung.
Police will allege that while the driver was at the Cooperabung property, he attempted to steal a second vehicle before fleeing in the Holden Rodeo.
Road spikes were deployed by police on Upper Rollands Plains Road, Rollands Plains, and the vehicle came to a stop a short time later.
The driver allegedly fled the vehicle on foot; however, was arrested in a paddock nearby.
The driver, a 39-year-old Casino man, was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital for mandatory testing.
He was later taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where the six outstanding warrants were executed, and he was charged with 47 offences including:
He was refused bail to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday, June 19.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.