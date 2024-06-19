Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man charged with 47 DV, driving offences following police pursuit

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 19 2024 - 11:32am, first published 10:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been arrested in Port Macquarie and charged with 47 domestic violence, driving and property offences.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.